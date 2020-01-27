Todd Fuhman weighs in on what made Kobe Bryant so special
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman reflects on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away at the age of 41 alongside his daughter Gianna who was 13.
