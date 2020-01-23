Cousin Sal likes Jimmy Garoppolo’s Super Bowl MVP betting value
Video Details
The Super Bowl MVP has been a quarterback in nine of the last 13 seasons. If the 49ers win Super Bowl LIV, Cousin Sal likes Jimmy Garoppolo to win the award, which he said provides the best betting value of any player in the game.
