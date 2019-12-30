Clay Travis thinks it’s possible for his Titans to pull off the upset against the Patriots
Video Details
The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans in AFC Wild Card Weekend and Clay Travis thinks his team, the Titans, has a real shot at pulling off the upset.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.