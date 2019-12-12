Cousin Sal: Take the Bears and the points against the Packers this Sunday
Video Details
The Chicago Bears will head to Lambeau to take on the Green Bay Pakers and Cousin Sal thinks the spread is little too much for the Packers. Hear why he's taking the underdog Bears.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879