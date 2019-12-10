Clay Travis suggests taking the Browns over Arizona, despite OBJ’s off-field distractions
Video Details
Clay Travis breaks down why he likes the Cleveland Browns to win and cover against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, despite Odell Beckham Jr. stealing the headlines with his off-field antics.
