Clay Travis: 49ers proved they’re the best team in the NFC after win against Saints
In what was arguably this Week 14's best game so far, the San Francisco 49ers beat the New Orleans Saints on the road. Hear why Clay Travis thinks the win cemented them as the best team in the NFC.
