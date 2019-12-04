Todd Fuhrman makes a case for the 49ers winning and covering in New Orleans
Todd Fuhmran likes Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers to win and cover against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints this weekend.
