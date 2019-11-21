Cousin Sal thinks Deshaun Watson has ‘something to prove’ tonight on Thursday Night Football
Video Details
Cousin Sal previews Thursday Night Football tonight. Hear why he thinks Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will come out firing tonight against the Indianapolis Colts.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879