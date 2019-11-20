Cousin Sal: Packers can pull off the upset and beat 49ers on Sunday Night Football
Video Details
The Green Bay Packers are 3 point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers and Cousin Sal likes their chances to beat them on Sunday Night Football.
