Jason Whitlock likes the Steelers’ defense to shut down Baker Mayfield and the Browns tonight
Video Details
Hear why Jason Whitlock thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers have the league's best defense and will shut down the Cleveland Browns tonight on Thursday Night Football on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879