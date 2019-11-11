Todd Fuhrman is ‘not buying the Packers as viable Super Bowl contenders’
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Carolina Panthers
- Christian McCaffrey
- Green Bay Packers
- Lock It In
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC South
- Todd Fuhrman
-
Todd Fuhrman still sees some flaws in the Green Bay Packers after their win over the Carolina Panthers, claiming the team doesn't have what it takes to go the distance this year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879