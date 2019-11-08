Todd Fuhrman expects Packers vs Panthers to go over the total on Sunday
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday on FOX for America's Game of the Week and Todd Fuhrman is expecting the game to go over the projected points total.
