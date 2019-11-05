Cousin Sal thinks the Cowboys have a shot at winning at home next week against Minnesota
Video Details
Cousin Sal wasn't too impressed with the Dallas Cowboys' win over the New York Giants last night, but he does like the Cowboys' chances to get a home win over Minnesota next week.
