Clay Travis doesn’t buy into the idea that Lamar Jackson will beat Bill Belichick
Video Details
Clay Travis wants us all to pump the brakes on the notion that Lamar Jackson will get the best of Bill Belichick's defense this Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens top the New England Patriots.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879