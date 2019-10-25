Todd Fuhrman likes the Cardinals as live underdogs this Sunday against the Saints
The New Orleans Saints have covered and won each of their last 5 games with Teddy Bridgewater at QB. Hear why Todd Fuhrman thinks the streak comes to an end this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals with the possible return of Drew Brees.
