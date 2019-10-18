Clay Travis likes the Raiders as 4.5 point underdogs against the Packers
Video Details
The Oakland Raiders look to continue their surprising start as they head to Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers this weekend and Clay Travis likes them as 4.5 point underdogs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879