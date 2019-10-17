Clay Travis ‘loves’ the Broncos tonight against the Chiefs tonight on Thursday Night Football
Video Details
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to snap a 2-game losing streak tonight against the Broncos in Denver but Clay Travis thinks the Broncos will pull off the upset win.
