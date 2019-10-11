Todd Fuhrman likes the Vikings to cover at home against the Eagles this week
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman remains high on the Philadelphia Eagles but doesn't think they'll be able to pull of a road win this Sunday on America's Game of the Week on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879