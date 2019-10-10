Todd Fuhrman: Tonight’s outcome won’t have much of an impact on Daniel Jones’ ROTY chances
Daniel Jones faces a tall task as he takes on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Hear why Todd Fuhrman thinks tonight's outcome won't affect Jones' chances at winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
