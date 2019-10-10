Cousin Sal expects the Patriots to blow out the Giants on Thursday Night Football
Video Details
The New England Patriots will take on the New York Giants tonight on Thursday Night Football and Cousin Sal expects Tom Brady and the Patriots to blow out the Giants.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879