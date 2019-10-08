Clay Travis: Patriots defense is going to ‘dominate’ Daniel Jones and the Giants
Video Details
Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football on FOX and Clay Travis does not think things are going to go well for the Giants.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879