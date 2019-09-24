Todd Fuhrman: Browns will be a good team to bet on, but not this weekend against Baltimore
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman thinks the Cleveland Browns will be a good bet later in the sesaon, but he advises all to avoid betting on them against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618