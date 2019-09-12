Cousin Sal explains why you should stay away from betting Browns/Jets on Monday
Cousin Sal breaks down Monday night's game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, noting that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss the game with an illness.
