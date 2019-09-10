Clay Travis thinks the Patriots are favored by too much but is still taking them over the Dolphins
Video Details
The New England Patriots will head to Miami to take on the Dolphins this weekend as 18.5 point favorites. Hear why Clay Travis is taking the Patriots despite thinking the spread is way too big.
