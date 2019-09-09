Cousin Sal explains why he likes the under for tonight’s New Orleans vs. Houston game
Video Details
- AAC
- AAC
- Cousin Sal
- Houston Cougars
- Houston Cougars
- Houston Texans
- Lock It In
- New Orleans Privateers
- New Orleans Saints
- Southland
- Southland
-
Hear why Cousin Sal is staying away from laying the points and advising to take the under for tonight's New Orleans vs. Houston game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618