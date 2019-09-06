Todd Fuhrman likes Pittsburgh to cover at New England on Sunday night
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Lock It In
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Todd Fuhrman
- Tom Brady
-
Todd Fuhrman likes Pittsburgh to exorcise their Foxborough demons on Sunday by beating New England and covering the spread.
