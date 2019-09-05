Todd Fuhrman advises to hold off on betting Oakland after Antonio Brown situation
Now that Antonio Brown will reportedly be suspended by Oakland, Todd Fuhrman advises to wait to bet on their game against Denver until kickoff to make a bet.
