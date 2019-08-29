Clay Travis doesn’t think the spread is too high for Trevor Lawrence and Clemson to cover
Clemson are massive, 36.5 point favorites tonight as they face Georgia Tech but Clay Travis doesn't think it's too high for Clemson to not cover.
