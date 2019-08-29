Todd Fuhrman expects Patrick Mahomes to throw over 40 passing touchdowns this year
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman expects Patrick Mahomes to regress in 2019, but thinks he will definitely go over the 37.5 passing touchdowns that Las Vegas has predicted.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618