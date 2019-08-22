Todd Fuhrman likes Kansas City to win their division
Video Details
Hear why Tdd Fuhrman thinks Pat Mahomes and Kansas City will repeat their 2018 success and win their division again this year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618