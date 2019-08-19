Cousin Sal lays out why Dallas will win over 8.5 games this season — despite Zeke holdout
Video Details
Cousin Sal talks about Dallas and football on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Ezekiel Elliott holdout isn't an huge issue and this team when he returns will win a lot of games.
