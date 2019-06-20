Clay Travis bets on the ‘rest of the board’ over Zion for rookie of the year
Video Details
Clay Travis disagrees Zion WIlliamson will win rookie of the year next season. Hear why he takes the 'rest of the board' over Zion.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618