Cousin Sal talks prop bets for tonight’s Pro Basketball Draft
Cousin Sal is convinced an international player will be drafted in the top 10 of the Pro Basketball Draft tonight. Hear which international players he believes could be selected in the 8th, 9th or 10th spot.
