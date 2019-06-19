Clay Travis believes it’s best to keep James Harden and CP3 as a duo in Houston
Video Details
- AAC
- AAC
- Chris Paul
- Clay Travis
- Houston Cougars
- Houston Cougars
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Lock It In
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Clay Travis doesn't think any teams will trade fro Chris Paul. Hear why he thinks it's best to keep CP3 and James Harden as a duo in Houston.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618