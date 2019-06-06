Cousin Sal likes Game 4 of Pro Basketball Championship to go over the total
Video Details
Cousin Sal likes Game 4 of the pro basketball championship to be over the total, which is 217. Hear why he thinks that, with Klay Thompson expected to play, the game will easily go over.
