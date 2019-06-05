Clay Travis believes if Toronto wins Game 3, they can secure the series overall
Video Details
Clay Travis thinks if Toronto wins Game 3, they have good chance to secure the series overall. Hear why he thinks Golden State will be in a 'difficult situation' for the remainder of the series if Toronto wins tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618