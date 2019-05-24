Todd Fuhrman thinks Game 6 can go over the total if Milwaukee ‘shoots deep’
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman says there's little value in betting the under for Milwaukee and Toronto in Game 6. Hear why he believes if Milwaukee 'shoots deep' there's a chance for the game to go over the total.
