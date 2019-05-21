Cousin Sal likes Milwaukee vs. Toronto Game 4 to go under the total
Cousin Sal likes Game 4 between Milwaukee and Toronto to go under 217 points. Hear why Sal predicts a Milwaukee 'blowout' win towards the end of the game.
