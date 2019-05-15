Cousin Sal doesn’t think there’s much value in picking New Orleans to win title next year
After landing the No. 1 overall pick, odds jumped massively for New Orleans to win the pro basketball title next year, but Cousin Sal can't see much value in betting on them to win the whole thing.
