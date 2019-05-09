Cousin Sal thinks Philadelphia has ‘no chance’ at coming back in their series against Toronto
Philadelphia find themselves in a 3-2 hole against Toronto, who look like they're firing on all cylinders. Hear why Sal thinks they have 'no chance' at coming back and winning the series.
