Todd Furhman isn’t confident in Houston coming back in series or beating Golden State in Game 3
Video Details
Todd Furhman doesn't think Houston is capable of making a comeback in the series or defeating Golden State in Game 3, but thinks they will play better than they did Game 2. Hear why he thinks James Harden and Chris Paul need to be more productive in Game 3.
