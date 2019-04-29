Clay Travis thinks Houston needs to win Game 2 to have any shot of dethroning Golden State
Video Details
After losing Game 1 and now facing the possibility of being down 2-0 to the defending champions Golden State, Clay Travis thinks Houston needs to steal Game 2 to have a shot at dethroning the champs.
