Cousin Sal picks Devin Booker to win the 3-point contest at the pro basketball all-star game
Video Details
This weekend's 3-point contest will feature a bevy of pro basketball stars, but Cousin Sal is picking Devin Booker to win. Hear why he's picking Booker to win the contest.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618