Clay Travis likes Steph Curry to win the pro basketball all-star game MVP
Video Details
Ahead of this weekend's all-star game, Clay Travis is taking Steph Curry as his MVP pick. Hear him explain why he likes Steph to win it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618