Todd Fuhrman likes the ‘home underdog’ in Oklahoma City vs New Orleans
Video Details
- Lock It In
- New Orleans Privateers
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Paul George
- Russell Westbrook
- Southland
- Southland
- Todd Fuhrman
- West
- West
-
Todd Fuhrman talks basketball before the all-star break on today's show. Hear why despite Russell Westbrook and Paul George's level of play he likes the home underdog in this game tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618