Clay Travis has concerns about Golden State covering the spread against Portland
Video Details
Clay Travis talks about basketball on today's show. Hear why he says Golden State is impossible to figure out and has been awful to bet on.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618