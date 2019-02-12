Cousin Sal thinks Utah can surprise tonight on the road at Golden State
Video Details
With Utah being one of the hottest teams in the league, Cousin Sal thinks that they can cover tonight at Golden State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618