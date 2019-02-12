Clay Travis explains why Boston is ‘the play’ against Philadelphia
Video Details
Clay Travis talks basketball on today's show. Hear him explain why the last seven games favoring Boston makes them the play against Philadelphia tonight, despite being underdogs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618