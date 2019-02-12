Todd Fuhrman thinks the number’s a little too high for L.A. (L) vs. Atlanta
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman thinks Los Angeles (L) will secure the win by at least 5 in a tight game. Hear why Todd believes Los Angeles (L) walk away with the win in Atlanta.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618