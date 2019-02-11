Todd Furman believes Portland will bounce back at Oklahoma
Video Details
Todd Furman believes Portland at Oklahoma will be competitive tonight. Hear why Todd thinks the game will be an inflated 6 to 6.5 points favored for Oklahoma.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618